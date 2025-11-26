UNAMA Reacts To Pakistan's Recent Airstrikes On Afghan Territory

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed concern over Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghan soil, noting that most of the victims were children.

The mission called for full respect for international law, with particular attention to the protection of civilians and the prevention of further harm.

On Monday night, Pakistani forces bombed the home of local resident Waliat Khan, son of Qazi Mir, in the Gurbaz district of southeastern Khost province. The strike killed nine children - five boys and four girls - as well as one woman. The house was completely destroyed.

Additional airstrikes were reported in eastern Kunar and southeastern Paktika provinces, injuring at least four civilians.

In its statement, UNAMA confirmed that at least 10 civilians were killed and six others wounded in the airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces. It stressed that the majority of the casualties were children.

The mission reiterated its call for adherence to international humanitarian law to safeguard civilians and prevent further loss of life.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly condemned the attacks, asserting that defending the country's land, airspace, and people is its legitimate right. It warned that an appropriate response would be delivered at the proper time.

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, former ambassador to Pakistan Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef, former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, and several other political figures also denounced the strikes.

The International Human Rights Foundation (IHR) condemned the attacks as well, stating that strikes on populated civilian areas resulting in significant casualties constitute a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian principles.

The foundation called for an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation and urged that those responsible be held accountable.

kk/sa