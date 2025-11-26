Economy Minister, NGO Review Economic, Humanitarian Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Minister of Economy has held discussions with senior officials of the humanitarian organization Mercy Corps on strengthening economic cooperation, climate initiatives and support for the agriculture and energy sectors.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Economy, Minister Qari Din Mohammad Hanif met with Sana Johnson, Regional Head of Mercy Corps and Mariana Van Zehn, the organization's director.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on enhancing Afghanistan's economic relations with regional and international partners, the role of global organizations in addressing climate change and environmental protection, and avenues for supporting the agriculture and energy sectors.

Minister Hanif welcomed the visiting delegation and presented an overview of the country's current economic situation, outlining potential solutions for economic and social development and highlighting the important role international organizations can play.

The ministry added that Sana Johnson reaffirmed Mercy Corps' continued cooperation in assisting returning refugees, supporting water supply projects, strengthening agriculture and energy initiatives, promoting environmental protection, and expanding small enterprises.

hz/sa