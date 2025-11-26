ISSO Makes Forbes DGEMS 200 List, Poised For Next-Generation Global Scale.

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) ISSO, the fast-growing, prawn-focused fast-casual dining chain from Sri Lanka, today announced its recognition in the highly exclusive Forbes DGEMS 200 List for 2025. The list, which spotlights the world's most dynamic, innovative, and globally scalable emerging companies, validates ISSO's position as a global disruptor, poised to take its unique Indian Ocean flavor and model to international markets.

ISSO, founded in 2016 by CEO Apinash Sivagumaaran, has redefined the Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) space by centering its concept on a single luxury ingredient: Export-quality, sustainably sourced Sri Lankan prawns (ISSO means Prawns in Sinhala). By streamlining operations and focusing on the supply chain from the pristine waters of Jaffna and Chilaw to the plate at their restaurants, ISSO has successfully created an accessible, delicious, and consistent seafood experience.

“Being named to the Forbes DGEMS 200 is not just a recognition of our business model; it's a powerful validation of Sri Lankan entrepreneurship on the world stage,” said Apinash Sivagumaaran, Founder and CEO of ISSO Restaurants Private Limited.“Our mission has always been simple: to disrupt the QSR market by reintroducing export-quality prawns as an affordable daily food option. This listing confirms that our dedication to quality, our technology-driven scale, and our focus on community-sourced ingredients are a blueprint for global success.”

The Forbes DGEMS 200 selection criteria recognize high-potential companies based on innovation, growth trajectory, investment capital, and cross-border expansion capability. ISSO's inclusion highlights:

Market Disruption: Successfully transforming a traditional luxury item (export-quality prawn) into a scalable, premium fast-casual concept.

Operational Excellence: Leveraging efficient, tech-enabled kitchens and a bespoke, traceable 'Ocean-to-Plate' supply chain to ensure consistent, premium quality.

Global Readiness: Demonstrating scalability through its five outlets in Sri Lanka and initial overseas presence, paving the way for international franchising and expansion into high-growth markets.

This recognition marks a turning point for ISSO, accelerating its ambitious strategy to open 100 outlets worldwide by 2030 in key first-world markets, proudly carrying the flag for high-quality Sri Lankan Prawns and representing Sri Lankan Cuisine.