Türkiye’s intelligence chief discuss Gaza with Qatari, Egyptian officials
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s intelligence chief, İbrahim Kalin, met with senior Qatari and Egyptian officials in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss recent developments in Gaza, according to security sources.
Kalin’s discussions included Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, as well as Hassan Rashad, head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, acting as mediator and guarantor. The talks centered on advancing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement amid increasing Israeli violations in the conflict-affected territory.
The officials also explored ways to enhance joint efforts in coordination with the US and agreed to strengthen cooperation with the Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC) to remove obstacles to the ceasefire and prevent further breaches.
Kalin emphasized that Türkiye would continue to support the Palestinian people using all available means.
