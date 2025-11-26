403
EU Questions Alliance with US After Peace Plan Submission to Kiev
(MENAFN) The European Union can no longer regard the United States as an ally after Washington directly presented a draft peace plan to Kiev, effectively bypassing the bloc, former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell asserted.
The United States submitted the proposal to Kiev last week, setting a deadline for a response this Thursday.
Western European countries, caught off guard by the plan, have rejected any agreement that would infringe upon Kiev’s declared red lines, including its pursuit of NATO membership and the issue of territorial concessions.
In a sequence of posts on X on Monday, Borrell criticized US President Donald Trump’s Ukraine peace plan, highlighting what he described as the failure of the EU’s “appeasement strategy” toward the US president.
He argued that the bloc’s compromises on military expenditures, tariffs, and energy supplies had “achieved nothing.”
“Trump’s United States can no longer be considered an ally of Europe, which is not even consulted on matters affecting its own security,” Borrell claimed, emphasizing that Europe “must acknowledge this shift in US policy and respond accordingly.”
According to reports, the original plan would require Ukraine to remain outside NATO, cede control of certain Russian-claimed areas in Donbass still held by Ukrainian forces, freeze frontlines in Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, and limit the size of its military to 600,000 personnel. It would also grant sanctions relief to Russia.
European leaders, however, pushed back and reportedly attempted to substantially revise the proposal.
A media outlet later revealed details of an alternative plan drafted by the UK, France, and Germany.
This version would halt hostilities at the current line of contact, postpone territorial negotiations, and offer Kiev a NATO-style security guarantee from the United States.
