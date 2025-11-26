403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia pledges support for Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed readiness to assist Nigeria in its efforts to combat terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, commending Abuja’s “serious efforts” against extremist groups.
Zakharova emphasized that Moscow’s position “remains unchanged,” noting that terrorism poses a global threat and highlighting Russia’s willingness to provide support in coordination with the international community, UN agencies, and the African Union.
“Russia is prepared to continue providing the necessary assistance to its Nigerian partners,” she said, adding that Nigeria’s armed forces and law enforcement have “accumulated significant experience in effectively countering terrorist threats.”
She also stressed that civilians, particularly women and children, remain the most affected by attacks, alongside government and security personnel.
Nigeria continues to face ongoing violence from armed groups, including Boko Haram, which has operated in Borno State since 2002 and remains active despite heavy losses inflicted by the Nigerian military in 2015. Recent attacks on schools have forced authorities to close educational institutions in several states. In addition, President Bola Tinubu canceled a planned trip to South Africa for the G20 summit earlier this month due to growing security concerns.
Zakharova emphasized that Moscow’s position “remains unchanged,” noting that terrorism poses a global threat and highlighting Russia’s willingness to provide support in coordination with the international community, UN agencies, and the African Union.
“Russia is prepared to continue providing the necessary assistance to its Nigerian partners,” she said, adding that Nigeria’s armed forces and law enforcement have “accumulated significant experience in effectively countering terrorist threats.”
She also stressed that civilians, particularly women and children, remain the most affected by attacks, alongside government and security personnel.
Nigeria continues to face ongoing violence from armed groups, including Boko Haram, which has operated in Borno State since 2002 and remains active despite heavy losses inflicted by the Nigerian military in 2015. Recent attacks on schools have forced authorities to close educational institutions in several states. In addition, President Bola Tinubu canceled a planned trip to South Africa for the G20 summit earlier this month due to growing security concerns.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment