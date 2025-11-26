403
Russia Set to Join Trump's Proposed Peace Plan for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia will participate in negotiations over U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace framework for Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Tuesday, signaling potential movement toward ending the protracted conflict.
Peskov revealed that discussions between Ukrainian and American officials are currently underway using Trump's draft proposal as the foundation, with Moscow now preparing to enter the diplomatic process.
Trump's peace blueprint continues to serve as a "substantive basis" for possible negotiations addressing the Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin spokesperson emphasized during Tuesday's briefing.
"We are interested in achieving our goals through political and diplomatic means and consistently adhere to this position," Peskov said, stressing that Russia maintains complete openness toward Ukraine negotiations.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated the plan hasn't undergone any meaningful consultation with Moscow to date, raising questions about coordination between the major parties.
Peskov stressed that any enduring settlement must encompass comprehensive security frameworks extending across Europe, suggesting Russia seeks guarantees beyond bilateral Ukraine agreements.
The statement marks Russia's first official commitment to engage with Trump's diplomatic initiative, though critical details about the proposal's contents and negotiation timelines remain undisclosed.
