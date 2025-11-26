MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/SANNOUNCEMENT NO. 14.202526.11.2025

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q3 2025 Interim Report

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q3 2025 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

We are pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Tuesday, 2. December 2025, at 10am CET.

The Interim Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO and Jesper Eriksen, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to ... directed to Financial Manager at TRESU A/S, Finn Holm, no later than 1. December 2025 9am CET.

Stephan plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Jesper Eriksen, phone: +45 6073 1967

Attachments:

TRESU Investment Holding AS interim report 2025 Q3

Quarterly reporting – 2025 Q3

