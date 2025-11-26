403
UK to send additional air defense missiles to support Ukraine
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday that Ukraine requires “more support now” and confirmed that the UK will deliver additional air defense missiles in the coming weeks.
“We need to keep supporting Ukraine’s defence and it’s the line of their sovereignty and their defence,” Starmer said during a Coalition of the Willing meeting, which included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders.
In remarks shared by the British government, Starmer emphasized that achieving a permanent end to the Russia-Ukraine war, along with establishing a just and lasting peace, remains the guiding principle for the coalition of partners.
Referencing a US-drafted peace framework for Ukraine, which was “improved” following talks between Washington and Kyiv delegations in Geneva on Sunday, Starmer welcomed the reported progress. “So, I do think we’re moving in a positive direction – and indications today that in large part the majority of the text looks as though, Volodymyr is indicating, could be accepted,” he noted.
He stressed that partners must continue supporting negotiations and uphold “fundamental principles,” emphasizing that Ukraine should be able to defend itself in the future and maintain its sovereignty. “They are the driving principles of this Coalition of the Willing; driving principles – to my mind – in negotiations,” Starmer added.
The premier also highlighted the importance of preparing “robust security guarantees,” insisting that Ukraine must receive “real reassurance that Russia cannot come again in the future.” He reiterated the commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense, stating that the upcoming missile deliveries reflect both Ukraine’s and Europe’s security interests. “It’s the line of their sovereignty and their defence. But it’s also our line as well because this is about European freedom, our values, and our security,” Starmer said.
