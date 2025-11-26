403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arada Opens First Flagship Branch Of The Reformatory Lab In Dubai's Jumeirah District
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 90-seat café opens near Jumeirah Beach, offering top-grade coffee and daily baked pastries Dubai, United Arab Emirates:November 2025 – Arada has announced the official opening of The Reformatory Lab's first flagship outlet, bringing its distinctive comic-book spirit and meticulously sourced coffee to Jumeirah, one of Dubai's most vibrant neighbourhoods. Located on Umm Al Sheif Street, just minutes from Jumeirah Beach, the 90-seat café includes both indoor and outdoor seating, and features The Reformatory Lab's full menu of single-origin coffees and house blends, alongside a newly introduced range of artisanal pastries. The café will open its doors on Wednesday 26 November, operating daily from 7am-11pm Monday to Thursday and 8am-12am Friday to Sunday. Simon Jaramillo, founder and General Manager of The Reformatory Lab, said:“This new space lets us take everything we love about coffee – the science, the story, the soul – and deliver it in a setting that matches our personality. It's bold, it's creative, and it's got a whole lot of heart. Jumeirah's energy is a perfect fit.” Founded in Sydney and launched in the UAE by Arada in early 2025, The Reformatory Lab is led by Jaramillo, a fourth-generation Colombian coffee grower. The brand is known for combining high-grade beans, experimental brewing methods, and a visual identity inspired by comic book culture. With coffees from Colombia, India, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Panama, Ethiopia, Kenya, Burundi, El Salvador, Java and Brazil, The Reformatory Lab's blends are highly graded and combine five different processes. The new Jumeirah outlet follows the success of the brand's debut UAE location at the W Residences at Dubai Harbour sales centre. Arada, which acquired a majority stake in The Reformatory Lab earlier this year, plans to open 10 Reformatory Lab branches across the UAE by the end of 2027, building on the brand's wholesale success in Australia. Operating a central roastery in Botany, Sydney, the company sells high-quality coffee to businesses in the hospitality industry, including cafes and restaurants.
About Arada: Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.
The master developer has so far launched ten record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the UK and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
About Arada: Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.
The master developer has so far launched ten record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the UK and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment