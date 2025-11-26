The Way We Performed Here Will Grow Our Confidence Even More: Bavuma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma praised his team's collective effort after they secured a historic 2-0 Test series victory in India, emphasising that their performances will boost their confidence further as a team.

On day five at the Barsapara Cricket Ground, South Africa secured a 408-run victory in Guwahati, with Simon Harmer's nine-wicket haul and contributions from their batters helping them complete an emphatic series win, their first in India in 25 years.

"It's massive. For me personally, been out of the game for a couple of months with injury. Not every day you can come to India and walk away with a 2-0 series win. What's special is we had dark days as a group and it's a credit to them. There's a big shift in our mindsets in terms of what we want to do.”

“I think our preparation is something - guys go out there looking to contribute. Anyone on their day can do it for their team - that's the belief. As a team we are really in a good space. The way we performed here will grow our confidence even more,” said Bavuma at the end of the game.

He also praised Harmer for turning a corner after having a disastrous series in India in 2015.“That's a big thing, everyone wants to know where they stand. Guys want to be the man for their team. Everyone has contributed. We don't see big 100s but we have got 4-5 guys contributing. I can go on and on about my team but yeah.”

“Simon has the experience of playing here in India in 2015, he complements Keshav quite well. Bit more guile with the ball, it's a struggle to take the ball out of their hands. Simon was the man for us this series."

Opener Aiden Markram, who set a new record for most catches in a Test match with nine grabs, praised the team's adaptability in sub-continental conditions. "It's a great feeling, great effort from everyone. It's not easy talk coming to India, in tough conditions that are foreign to us.”

“As a group you've got to believe you can complete against the best in their backyard, with few moments of good luck along the way and bloody proud of the team. As a unit we've been pretty good to find ways to adjust to the conditions. A lot of chat was about spin, quality seamers with the new ball. It's a big test of character coming here and winning.”

Asked about his record-breaking nine matches, Markram said,“I didn't know that, but credit go the bowlers and you try and catch them. It's huge, obviously spinning the ball in different ways and the two of them (Harmer and Maharaj) getting it into the rough. You have to do that for long periods of time, credit to them.”

He admitted opening the batting was tough, but felt the lower-order did their job well to make runs for South Africa.“It was tough, to be honest and there was some grass on the wicket against quality seamers Siraj and Bumrah. The guys that came in after us showed us how to get a big score and made us proud."