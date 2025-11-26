403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fire ravages Dhaka Slum, thousands left homeless
(MENAFN) A devastating fire swept through Dhaka’s largest slum on Tuesday night, destroying roughly 1,500 homes and leaving thousands without shelter, according to Bangladeshi fire service officials.
The blaze erupted in the Korail slum, located adjacent to the capital’s affluent Gulshan and Banani districts. Nineteen firefighting units managed to contain the fire after five hours, with officials confirming that it was fully extinguished by Wednesday morning. No casualties were immediately reported.
Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, Director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense, noted that narrow access routes and flammable building materials accelerated the fire’s spread. He said investigators would assess the damage and determine the cause but highlighted the hazardous conditions in the settlement. “While extinguishing the fire, it was found that there are electric wires everywhere, and there are gas cylinders in every house -- conditions that accelerate fires,” he stated, warning that such incidents tend to rise during the winter season.
Korail, which contains an estimated 10,000 homes across about 90 acres, has experienced multiple fires in recent years, including significant blazes last February, March, and December.
Interim government head Muhammad Yunus expressed deep concern over the destruction, offering condolences to affected families. He assured that authorities would provide all necessary support for rehabilitation and called for a full investigation into the incident, along with stronger measures to prevent future fires.
The blaze erupted in the Korail slum, located adjacent to the capital’s affluent Gulshan and Banani districts. Nineteen firefighting units managed to contain the fire after five hours, with officials confirming that it was fully extinguished by Wednesday morning. No casualties were immediately reported.
Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, Director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense, noted that narrow access routes and flammable building materials accelerated the fire’s spread. He said investigators would assess the damage and determine the cause but highlighted the hazardous conditions in the settlement. “While extinguishing the fire, it was found that there are electric wires everywhere, and there are gas cylinders in every house -- conditions that accelerate fires,” he stated, warning that such incidents tend to rise during the winter season.
Korail, which contains an estimated 10,000 homes across about 90 acres, has experienced multiple fires in recent years, including significant blazes last February, March, and December.
Interim government head Muhammad Yunus expressed deep concern over the destruction, offering condolences to affected families. He assured that authorities would provide all necessary support for rehabilitation and called for a full investigation into the incident, along with stronger measures to prevent future fires.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment