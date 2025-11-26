Kovind: Guarding Digital Frontiers As Crucial As Protecting Borders

Highlighting the silent, borderless, and anonymous nature of cyber threats, former President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said safeguarding India's digital frontiers is as crucial as protecting its physical borders, calling for a resilient cyberspace.

Kovind Calls for Resilient Cyberspace

Speaking at the International Workshop on Cyber Shikshit Bharat, Kovind called for integrating cybersecurity education into school curricula to build a digitally aware generation. "Protecting the borders of our digital systems is as important as protecting our land borders," Kovind said, warning that, unlike traditional warfare, cyberwarfare is silent, nameless, and anonymous.

India's Digital Strides

Highlighting India's remarkable strides in digital inclusion, he said, "Over the last decade, India has been at the forefront of adopting emerging technologies at the last mile. We are ensuring that modern technology is more accessible and affordable to all sections of society. Today, Indians are connected to the internet, and data costs are among the lowest in the world."

"We have seen transformational financial inclusion with the help of digital payments, and with the UPI global system, payments and subsidies are reaching citizens through direct benefit transfers," Kovind said.

Embedding Cybersecurity into Society

The former President stressed the importance of awareness at both individual and institutional levels. Referring to a schoolgirl in a remote village, he said, "She opens her device to research for school, connects with classmates, and uses digital tools to learn. At the same time, a cyber threat is always on the horizon -- a scam message, a phishing link. Therefore, it is important that she is aware of the cyber world, has the knowledge to identify threats, and understands the importance of cyber security."

He called for embedding cybersecurity in education, business models, and governance, rather than treating it as an afterthought. "Digital technology without digital literacy means vulnerability. Any security system is only as strong as the weakest link," Kovind said, urging organisations to conduct cyber drills, simulate phishing attacks, and promote a culture of reporting and transparency.

Concluding his address, Kovind described the gathering of experts and policymakers as the start of a national movement in cyber awareness, envisioning a future in which India leads in the digital age with an inclusive, digitally educated society.

Cyber Shikshit Bharat Workshop Details

The event, aimed at fostering a cyber-secure ecosystem amid rising global threats, was also attended by Kailash Vijayvargiya Cabinet Minister of Madhya Pradesh (virtually) and Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Organisers and Partners

Organised by Lisianthus Tech, a leading cybersecurity firm, the workshop highlighted the urgent need for awareness, resilience, and indigenous innovation in safeguarding India's critical infrastructure.

Co-hosted by HCL Tech and CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), the event saw strategic Event partnerships with MeitY, Indian Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H), Gramax Cyber Tech, and CSAI as event partners.

The gathering brought together policymakers, technologists, and academics to discuss strategies for combating cyber threats in an increasingly interconnected world.

