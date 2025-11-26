Smriti Mandhana Vs Palash Muchhal: Who's Richer? Find Out Their Net Worth

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding has been postponed, bringing the couple into the limelight. Meanwhile, fans are curious about their wealth and lifestyle, so let's take a closer look at their assets.

Popular musician Palaash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 23, but the wedding was postponed at the last minute after Smriti's father suffered a sudden heart attack, leaving fans shocked.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have been in a relationship for about five years. Both are celebrated stars in their fields with substantial net worths. Let's take a closer look to see which one of them is richer.

According to media reports, Smriti Mandhana has a net worth of approximately ₹34–35 crore. As a professional cricketer, she earns an annual salary of around ₹50 lakh, in addition to separate match fees for her international appearances.

RCB purchased Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 crore during the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. Beyond cricket, she also earns significantly through brand endorsements, adding to her overall net worth.

Palash Muchhal, brother of singer Palak Muchhal, has lent his voice to numerous popular films. According to media reports, his net worth is estimated between ₹24–41 crore, reflecting his successful career in the music industry.