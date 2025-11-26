Southern California Medical Center Celebrates Grand Opening Of Urgent Care At El Monte Clinic

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Southern California Medical Center (SCMC) proudly hosted the grand opening of its new Urgent Care at their El Monte clinic, marking a significant milestone in expanding access to quality healthcare for the community. The event was attended by Congressman Gilbert R. Cisneros, El Monte city officials, community partners, and members of the SCMC leadership and staff. Coverage of the celebration aired on Univision, highlighting the clinic's commitment to serving the diverse needs of Los Angeles residents.

During the celebration, SCMC CEO Dr. Ara Baghdasarian emphasized the importance of ensuring that urgent, same-day care is available to the community.“Healthcare is not a privilege, but a right,” Dr. Baghdasarian shared in his remarks.“This new Urgent Care is more than a building - it's our commitment that every person who comes through our doors will receive timely, respectful, and high-quality care.”

The ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting and special recognitions from the City of El Monte, the California State Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives, acknowledging SCMC's commitment to expanding high-quality healthcare services and improving access for underserved communities.

The new El Monte Urgent Care expands SCMC's mission by offering immediate care for non-emergency medical needs, reducing wait times, and providing timely support for families who traditionally face barriers navigating the healthcare system.

Comprehensive Services Offered by SCMC

In addition to its new Urgent Care, SCMC provides a full spectrum of integrated health services across all its clinics, including:

.Primary Care

.Pediatrics

.Women's Health

.Dental Care

.Behavioral Health & Counseling

.Laboratory Services

.Vaccinations & Immunizations

.Chronic Disease Management

.Health Education & Prevention Programs

.Mobile Health Services

.Virtual Care / Telehealth

About Southern California Medical Center

Southern California Medical Center (SCMC) is a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center dedicated to delivering comprehensive, culturally sensitive care for all individuals-insured, uninsured, or underinsured. Serving diverse communities across Southern California, SCMC is committed to accessible, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sara Sharafi, MS

Community Development Manager

...

