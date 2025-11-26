Southern California Medical Center Celebrates Grand Opening Of Urgent Care At El Monte Clinic
During the celebration, SCMC CEO Dr. Ara Baghdasarian emphasized the importance of ensuring that urgent, same-day care is available to the community.“Healthcare is not a privilege, but a right,” Dr. Baghdasarian shared in his remarks.“This new Urgent Care is more than a building - it's our commitment that every person who comes through our doors will receive timely, respectful, and high-quality care.”
The ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting and special recognitions from the City of El Monte, the California State Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives, acknowledging SCMC's commitment to expanding high-quality healthcare services and improving access for underserved communities.
The new El Monte Urgent Care expands SCMC's mission by offering immediate care for non-emergency medical needs, reducing wait times, and providing timely support for families who traditionally face barriers navigating the healthcare system.
Comprehensive Services Offered by SCMC
In addition to its new Urgent Care, SCMC provides a full spectrum of integrated health services across all its clinics, including:
.Primary Care
.Pediatrics
.Women's Health
.Dental Care
.Behavioral Health & Counseling
.Laboratory Services
.Vaccinations & Immunizations
.Chronic Disease Management
.Health Education & Prevention Programs
.Mobile Health Services
.Virtual Care / Telehealth
Visit for more information on all available services.
About Southern California Medical Center
Southern California Medical Center (SCMC) is a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center dedicated to delivering comprehensive, culturally sensitive care for all individuals-insured, uninsured, or underinsured. Serving diverse communities across Southern California, SCMC is committed to accessible, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Sara Sharafi, MS
Community Development Manager
...
