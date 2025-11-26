403
Trump expresses willingness to talk with Maduro
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday that he remains open to discussions with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, even as Washington recently designated him as the leader of a foreign terrorist organization, according to reports.
“We’ll see, but we’re discussing,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Washington to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, when asked if he intends to speak with Maduro.
When questioned about the apparent contradiction of holding talks despite the designation, Trump said, “If we can save lives, if we can do things the easy way, that's fine. And if we have to do it the hard way, that's fine too.”
Asked about the goals of potential talks, he suggested the answer was clear: “You should probably know what the goal is. They’ve caused a lot of problems, and they’ve sent millions of people into our country.” Trump also accused Venezuela of being “the biggest abuser” among nations allegedly sending criminals to the US, claiming, “They sent in the drug dealers, the drug lords…the jailbirds. They opened their jails and prisons and dumped them into the United States, and we’re not happy about it.”
The US formally designated the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles (Cartel of the Suns) as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday. Tensions have escalated since August, when Trump ordered a US military deployment in the Caribbean aimed at combating drug cartels and disrupting trafficking routes connected to Maduro, who has insisted that the US is seeking regime change in Caracas.
