Feed Community Animals Under New ABC Rules: SMC

File photo

Srinagar- The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday issued a public advisory, urging residents and community representatives to ensure the humane feeding and care of street and community animals across the city, in line with the revised Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023 notified by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

According to the notice, issued by the Municipal Veterinary Officer, the duty of arranging feeding spots and schedules now rests with Resident Welfare Associations, Mohalla Committees, Apartment Associations and recognized animal welfare activists.

The notice states the civic body said such spots must be designated through mutual understanding and kept away from areas frequented by children or senior citizens, such as playgrounds, staircases and main entry or exit points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notice further reads that feeders must ensure no littering occurs at feeding locations and all activity should remain in conformity with guidelines framed by local committees.

Moreover, the designated feeders have been permitted to assist SMC teams in vaccination drives, animal catching and release operations under the Animal Birth Control programme.