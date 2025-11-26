Cold Wave Intensifies In Kashmir Valley

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The cold wave in Kashmir intensified as the minimum temperature across the valley stayed several degrees below the freezing point, officials said here on Tuesday.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, which was the coldest night of this winter season, MET officials said.

Shopian town in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley as the minimum dipped to minus 6.2 degrees Celsius followed closely by Pulwama at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius

Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag district, which serves as one of the two base camps for Amarnath Yatra in the valley recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg resort in North Kashmir recorded minimum temperature of 0.0 degrees Celsius.

Zojila, the pass connecting Kashmir valley to Ladakh union territory, recorded a low of minus 16 degrees Celsius.