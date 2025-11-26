Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cold Wave Intensifies In Kashmir Valley

Cold Wave Intensifies In Kashmir Valley


2025-11-26 03:16:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The cold wave in Kashmir intensified as the minimum temperature across the valley stayed several degrees below the freezing point, officials said here on Tuesday.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, which was the coldest night of this winter season, MET officials said.

Shopian town in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley as the minimum dipped to minus 6.2 degrees Celsius followed closely by Pulwama at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius

ADVERTISEMENT

Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag district, which serves as one of the two base camps for Amarnath Yatra in the valley recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg resort in North Kashmir recorded minimum temperature of 0.0 degrees Celsius.

Zojila, the pass connecting Kashmir valley to Ladakh union territory, recorded a low of minus 16 degrees Celsius.

MENAFN26112025000215011059ID1110399118



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search