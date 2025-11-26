Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgia, China Boost Transport Cooperation, Highlighting Middle Corridor Role

2025-11-26 03:09:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Georgia's Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili met China's Vice Minister of Transport Li Yan on the sidelines of the International Maritime Organization Assembly in London to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in transport, including maritime links, the ministry said, Trend reports.

Both officials underlined the strategic nature of ties between Georgia and China and said cooperation was developing rapidly. Special attention was given to the Middle Corridor - the Trans-Caspian route connecting China and Europe - and Georgia's role in supporting growing cargo flows.

Kvrivishvili said trade and transport cooperation with China had deepened in recent years, supported by rising cargo volumes transiting the Middle Corridor via Georgia. She noted that following the Georgian prime minister's visit to China earlier this month, the two countries agreed to launch direct flights between their capitals, with talks also underway on opening a Tbilisi-Shanghai route.“This will significantly enhance trade, economic and people-to-people ties,” she said.

The minister added that Georgia welcomed closer cooperation in the maritime sector, particularly in areas where Chinese expertise aligns with Georgia's priorities.

Kvrivishvili also noted that the two countries signed an agreement during the recent visit to China aimed at further deepening strategic cooperation. China is already among Georgia's largest trading partners, and Chinese investment is expected to increase in the first half of 2025, the ministry said.

