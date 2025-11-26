Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Discloses Target Freight Turnover Along North-South Route

Azerbaijan Discloses Target Freight Turnover Along North-South Route


2025-11-26 03:08:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan intends to boost cargo turnover on the North-South route to five million tons per year from January 1, 2028, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister brought up that last year, Azerbaijan and Russia struck a cooperation deal to work on transit traffic along the North-South International Transport Corridor. The documents provide for the modernization of railway infrastructure and a phased growth in freight traffic.

"For example, starting January 1, 2028, we plan to increase the turnover on this route to five million tons and subsequently to 15 million tons per year," he explained.

Nabiyev noted that infrastructure upgrades on the Azerbaijani section of the corridor are actively underway; the reconstruction of the Sumgayit-Yalama line will be completed by the end of this year.

On November 25, 2025, the 83rd meeting of the Council for Rail Transport of the CIS commenced in Baku, attended by heads of railway administrations from member states and key representatives of related organizations. Discussions centered on the CIS railway network's performance in 2025, international freight transportation initiatives, the development of transport corridors, and tariff policies for 2026.

MENAFN26112025000187011040ID1110399041



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search