Azerbaijan Gearing Up For Launch Of Railway Construction Via Its Nakhchivan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is completing the design of a project to restore a nearly 200-kilometer section of railway through Nakhchivan and will begin the construction in the coming days, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is working to restore a nearly 200-kilometer section of railway running through Nakhchivan. We are finalizing the design of these lines and will begin construction soon. Azerbaijan Railways will begin implementing this project in just a couple of days," he explained.

The minister articulated that substantial advancements have been achieved in the east-west axis, encompassing initiatives geared towards the operationalization of the Zangezur Corridor.