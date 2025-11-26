Azerbaijan Gearing Up For Launch Of Railway Construction Via Its Nakhchivan
"Azerbaijan is working to restore a nearly 200-kilometer section of railway running through Nakhchivan. We are finalizing the design of these lines and will begin construction soon. Azerbaijan Railways will begin implementing this project in just a couple of days," he explained.
The minister articulated that substantial advancements have been achieved in the east-west axis, encompassing initiatives geared towards the operationalization of the Zangezur Corridor.
