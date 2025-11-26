403
Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority Launches Mangrove Planting Initiative in Dubai’s Sanctuaries
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 November 2025: The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), Dubai’s governmental body leading the environmental and climate agenda in the Emirate, has launched the Mangrove Planting Initiative in Dubai’s Sanctuaries in the presence of H.E. Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai. The initiative targets planting 40,000 mangrove trees over the next two years, making it one of the UAE’s most significant mangrove restoration projects.
H.E. Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of DECCA, announced the launch of the initiative at an event held at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary, where attendees participated in planting mangrove seedlings.
On this occasion, H.E. Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim said: “Our environment is the most vital national assets, and its protection is a shared responsibility for everyone across community. Mangrove forests are not just green spaces within Dubai’s landscape; they are deeply rooted in our national identity. Our forefathers lived alongside them and protected them, recognising their importance in enhancing biodiversity in Dubai, and entrusted them to us to protect for future generations. Launching the Mangrove Planting Initiative in Dubai’s Sanctuaries is an ambitious step in the emirate’s efforts to strengthen environmental sustainability, in line with our wise leadership’s vision to support and conserve environmental resources as a key enabler of biodiversity in Dubai.”
H.E. Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani said: “The Mangrove Planting Initiative in Dubai’s Sanctuaries is a key step in advancing environmental and climate action. Mangrove forests are our green fort against the impacts of climate change. This initiative supports the UAE’s national target to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030, while enhancing biodiversity within the emirate’s protected areas. As a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention, the initiative begins today at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary to further enrich biodiversity across Dubai’s protected areas. The sanctuary’s importance lies in its location at the heart of one of the region’s most active development corridors; offering a living proof that development and environmental protection can coexist.”
Mangroves are a highly effective carbon sink, offering an effective solution to face climate change. They also act as a natural coastal shield, dissipating wave energy and stabilising sediments. Among their roots, fish and benthic organisms thrive, supporting our marine fisheries and coastal communities, thereby reinforcing food security in Dubai.
The initiative launch event was attended by H.E. Marwan Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; H.E. Major General Ahmed Atiq Al Mansouri, Director General Department at the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai; His Excellency Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai); H.E. Major General Tariq Tahlak from Dubai Police; Colonel Khalid bin Mediya from GDRFA-Dubai; and a host of senior officials, executives, and representatives of government, semi-government and private sector entities.
The initiative launch coincides with Planting Week organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and supports the UAE’s strategic environmental and climate priorities and commitments by building a leading model where mangroves offer an effective nature-based solution to face climate change effects.
The initiative is also a key enabler of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy through enhancing natural carbon sinks; an enabler of the UAE Green Agenda 2030 by scaling nature-based solutions and strengthening ecosystem resilience; and supports the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by protecting and supporting marine habitats. It further represents Dubai’s contribution to implementing the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, aligns with the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Spanning 75.2 square kilometres, the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary hosts remarkable fauna and flora mix including coral reefs and seagrass meadows to mangrove stands that together create vital natural habitats for turtles, fish, reptiles and birds; offering a rare balanced ecosystem in the GCC region.
