Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Oil Price Up 65 Cents To USD 64.08 Pb -KPC


2025-11-26 03:06:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 65 cents, reaching US 64.08 per barrel in Tuesday trading, compared to USD 64.43 per barrel on Monday, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.
Globally, price of Brent crude dropped by USD 1.03 to USD 62.34 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 99 cents to USD 57.85 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN26112025000071011013ID1110399000



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search