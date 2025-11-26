403
Kuwait Oil Price Up 65 Cents To USD 64.08 Pb -KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 65 cents, reaching US 64.08 per barrel in Tuesday trading, compared to USD 64.43 per barrel on Monday, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.
Globally, price of Brent crude dropped by USD 1.03 to USD 62.34 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 99 cents to USD 57.85 pb. (end)
