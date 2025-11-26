403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Exploration Investment Could Double by 2027, Projects Adán Pino
(MENAFN- Iimu) Lima, November 25, 2025. Peru could double its exploration investment if it strengthens conditions and provides clear rules for the mining sector, said Adán Pino, president of the 15th International Congress of Prospectors and Explorers (proEXPLO 2026).
The latest assessment of mining investment performance in Peru confirms the strength of the southern region as the central driver of sectoral growth. According to the regional analysis, Moquegua leads the ranking with US$ 538.5 million, followed closely by Arequipa (US$ 509.1 million), Ica (US$ 427.9 million), and Apurímac (US$ 416.6 million).
These regions are fueled by the presence of large-scale operations such as Cuajone, Quellaveco, Cerro Verde, and Las Bambas, as well as by pipeline projects progressing steadily through their execution phases. Áncash, Junín, and La Libertad join this group of the most dynamic regions, sustaining a consistent level of investment tied to established operations and infrastructure expansion processes.
The president of proEXPLO 2026 noted that if the country manages to consolidate a stable legal and social framework, in addition to speeding up the permitting process, Peru could take a major step forward in mineral exploration.
“We are seeing a positive turning point. If the country ensures regulatory stability and continues reducing permitting timelines, we could double exploration investment over the next three years. That would be key to maintaining Peru’s competitiveness against other countries in the region,” he said.
Key Industry
In the business sphere, investment dynamics also show a significant level of concentration. Southern Peru Copper Corporation leads the ranking with US$ 364.8 million invested between January and September. It is followed by Minera Las Bambas (US$ 340.5 million), Compañía Minera Antamina (US$ 326.3 million), Buenaventura (US$ 270 million), and Cerro Verde (US$ 261 million). Together, these five companies account for nearly 40% of total mining investment nationwide, reinforcing their role as the main drivers of sector growth.
According to official data, investments from Shougang Hierro Perú, Anglo American Quellaveco, Minera Chinalco, Compañía Minera Poderosa, and Zafranal also stand out, reflecting significant expenditures in maintenance, exploration, and project development in operation.
For Pino, this trend confirms that mining continues to be a key sector for the national economy: “This shows how a large part of the economic momentum and operational development of the industry is sustained.”
The latest assessment of mining investment performance in Peru confirms the strength of the southern region as the central driver of sectoral growth. According to the regional analysis, Moquegua leads the ranking with US$ 538.5 million, followed closely by Arequipa (US$ 509.1 million), Ica (US$ 427.9 million), and Apurímac (US$ 416.6 million).
These regions are fueled by the presence of large-scale operations such as Cuajone, Quellaveco, Cerro Verde, and Las Bambas, as well as by pipeline projects progressing steadily through their execution phases. Áncash, Junín, and La Libertad join this group of the most dynamic regions, sustaining a consistent level of investment tied to established operations and infrastructure expansion processes.
The president of proEXPLO 2026 noted that if the country manages to consolidate a stable legal and social framework, in addition to speeding up the permitting process, Peru could take a major step forward in mineral exploration.
“We are seeing a positive turning point. If the country ensures regulatory stability and continues reducing permitting timelines, we could double exploration investment over the next three years. That would be key to maintaining Peru’s competitiveness against other countries in the region,” he said.
Key Industry
In the business sphere, investment dynamics also show a significant level of concentration. Southern Peru Copper Corporation leads the ranking with US$ 364.8 million invested between January and September. It is followed by Minera Las Bambas (US$ 340.5 million), Compañía Minera Antamina (US$ 326.3 million), Buenaventura (US$ 270 million), and Cerro Verde (US$ 261 million). Together, these five companies account for nearly 40% of total mining investment nationwide, reinforcing their role as the main drivers of sector growth.
According to official data, investments from Shougang Hierro Perú, Anglo American Quellaveco, Minera Chinalco, Compañía Minera Poderosa, and Zafranal also stand out, reflecting significant expenditures in maintenance, exploration, and project development in operation.
For Pino, this trend confirms that mining continues to be a key sector for the national economy: “This shows how a large part of the economic momentum and operational development of the industry is sustained.”
Iimu
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment