ZMH Advisors Partners With Takamol Holding To Promote Data-Driven Policy Design, Sustainability, Corporate Governance, And Stakeholder Engagement In Saudi Arabia

The collaboration brings together ZMH Advisors' proprietary analytics, stakeholder intelligence, governance expertise, and policy advisory capabilities with Takamol's national presence and leadership in socioeconomic and digital enablement under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

“Signing this MOU at the U.S.–Saudi Investment Forum marks a significant step in expanding our presence in the region,” said Waheed Hassan, Founder & CEO of ZMH Advisors.“As a trusted advisor to global companies on sustainability and governance, we look forward to supporting Takamol's vision to be a leader in economic and social development in the region,” said Waheed Hassan.

Since its launch in 2013, Takamol has played an integral role in empowering the labor market by providing sustainable solutions that enhance economic and social development. Under Dr. Ahmad Al-Yamani's leadership, Takamol has become a national enabler that connects policy with execution, people with opportunity, and innovation with impact, accelerating Saudi Arabia's journey toward Vision 2030 and beyond.





About ZMH Advisors

ZMH Advisors is a data-driven advisory firm specializing in stakeholder engagement, sustainability, corporate governance, and public policy strategy. The firm combines proprietary analytics with deep advisory expertise to help organizations navigate evolving global standards, strengthen institutional capabilities, and build long-term resilience.

