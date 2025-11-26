Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Ecuador Meets Qatar's Ambassador
Quito, Ecuador: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of the Republic of Ecuador, HE Gabriela Sommerfeld met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ecuador, HE Fahad bin Ahmed Jassim Al Hamar.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.
