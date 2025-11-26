Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Ecuador Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Ecuador Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2025-11-26 03:02:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Quito, Ecuador: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of the Republic of Ecuador, HE Gabriela Sommerfeld met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ecuador, HE Fahad bin Ahmed Jassim Al Hamar.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

MENAFN26112025000063011010ID1110398966



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search