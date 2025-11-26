'Nito And Gaby' Will Not Be Sworn In To The Parlacen: Another Setback

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Central American Parliament (Parlacen) continues to distance itself from former President Laurentino Cortizo and his former Vice President José Gabriel Carrizo. Yesterday, Monday, it emerged that the swearing-in of the former officials will not be addressed at the plenary assembly of the body that concludes this Wednesday, meaning their request will remain pending until January of next year. The request from both former public servants had already been scheduled last July, but, because the vote did not take place, they are still waiting.

In October, the Panamanian delegation to Parlacen spoke out on the matter, stating that the acceptance of Cortizo and Carrizo could be perceived as a“privilege and political impunity”. They indicated that it was not the“opportune moment” for this request, as Panamanians were demanding greater accountability and actions focused on collective well-being. “Accountability and justice must prevail over any personal or political considerations,” they stressed in a statement. Since then, accusations of alleged embezzlement, corruption, and other crimes against the two individuals have not been long in coming; one of them was even subject to a precautionary measure by the Comptroller General of the Republic.

Panamanian deputies in the Parlacen announced that they will present a motion to prohibit the swearing-in of presidents at the end of their term in order to end this“privilege”. The Realizando Metas (RM) collective has asked its parliamentarians to vote against the nomination of Cortizo and Carrizo to force them to face justice, since they have information that their intention is to have their cases addressed in the Supreme Court of Justice so that they are resolved in their favor. The former officials have been awaiting admission since October 2024.