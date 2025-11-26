403
Burj CEO Awards 2025 honours global leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs
(MENAFN- The Loop) 8th edition returns to Dubai to celebrate pioneers in tech, AI, and sustainability
The 8th Edition of the Burj CEO Awards returned to Dubai for 2025 to celebrate the global leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs shaping tomorrow’s business landscape. Created and organised by the CEO Clubs Network, a globally recognised organisation specialising in community building, marketing and investment promotion, this year’s ceremony was staged under the theme ‘Leading the Future: Innovation in Action’.
Spotlighting the innovation, excellence, and transformative leadership of the evening’s award winners, the ceremony was hosted by television and radio presenter Tom Urquhart and celebrated winners from an impressive cross-section of industries, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), drone technology, and sustainable development.
Recognised globally as the ‘Oscars of the business world, since their inception in Washington, D.C. in 2016, the awards have travelled across the globe, from London in 2017 to Istanbul in 2024, celebrating over 400 leaders and organisations to date and serving as an influential platform for celebration, recognition, and collaboration.
Honouring decades of visionary leadership in advancing next-generation technologies and breakthrough solutions, the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 was presented to Dr Nermin Makul, Founder of MiBit, who has inspired innovation for a life that’s safe, secure, and truly yours. Shakeel Imam, Managing Director of EDMAC Engineering, received the Engineering Excellence Award, while Polygreen was named Sustainability Champion of the Year for its flagship initiative, Go Zero Tilos, the pioneering zero-waste communities. The Burj CSR Award was presented to PFC Group. The Global Innovation Excellence Award was presented to SA Global for its dedicated contributions to advancing food security. Enrique Plaza, CEO of Microavia, received the Global Excellence Award in Drone Technology for pioneering advancement in the sector. The Best AI Solutions Company of the Year was awarded to Milad Habibi, Founder & CEO of optifo.ai, for delivering cutting-edge artificial intelligence innovations. Women leaders took centre stage once again with the Woman Leadership of the Year Award, which was presented to Phakapan Salao, Founder & CEO of Mongkol Muay Thai Corp.
The future of entrepreneurship was in the spotlight as 22-year-old Laurens Mannaert, Co-Founder of Boat Trips Club, was honoured as the Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year, celebrating the next generation of business leaders. The event also recognised outstanding contributors with the CEO Clubs Member of the Year Award, presented jointly to Nadirra Aleem of Naddira Couture and Iqbal Hothur of Hothur Ispat India Private Limited, while Professor Selva Pankaj, Chairman & CEO of Regent Global, was named Forward-Thinking CEO of the Year. The Start-up Company of the Year was awarded to Boat Trips Club, and Dr Sara Khorakiwala, Owner and President of Ra by Mastercuts, was recognised as the Most Influential Woman Leader of the Year. The Global Innovation Excellence Award was presented to SA Global, and Sia N. Ashok, Managing Partner of Confity Capital Partners, was celebrated as Innovation Business Leader. Additionally, Dr. Katleen Verleysen, CEO of miDiagnostics, received the Exemplary Woman of Achievement Award, reflecting the spirit of leadership, innovation, and excellence that defines the Burj CEO Awards.
Herve Heully, CEO and Founder of NEW3S, received the Burj Innovation Award, while Dr Gennaro Lanza, Founder & CEO of DB Financial, was named Best Entrepreneur CEO of the Year, and Rehan Khan, Founder & CEO of Rabb IT Solutions GmbH, was recognised as European CEO of the Year. CG Invest & Zita Marketing was honoured with the Capital Markets Executive of the Year award, while AIMS International Gulf received the Gulf Best HR Solutions Company 2025 award, and optifo.ai was recognised as Best AI Solutions Company of the Year. MUMUSO received the Fastest Growing Retail Group Award, and Dr Tharshiny Pankaj, Group CEO of Regent Global, was named Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur of the Year.
Other honorees included Vinod Nambiar, CEO of Vintron Group of Companies, for Visionary Business Excellence; Captain Pradeep Singh, Founder and Chairman of KARMA Developers for Global Business Titan of the Year; Igor Ilievski, CEO and Founder of MkMage.com, for Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology; and Charles Kadri, Founder and CEO of Abitec Building Contracting LLC, for Best Luxury Villa Builder of the Year.
Reflecting on this year’s event, Dr Tariq A. Nizami, Founder & CEO of the CEO Clubs Network, remarked that the 2025 theme marked a crucial moment for the global business community. He said, “Our mission goes beyond building a trusted community; we are committed to celebrating the success of global leaders. Their exceptional leadership and excellence merit dedicated recognition. Through meaningful gatherings and shared inspiration, we drive positive change and lasting impact together.”
The four-day program culminated with the prestigious Burj CEO Awards presentation. Earlier in the day, the 8th Burj CEO Summit — an integral part of the overall event — gathered global delegates and members of CEO Clubs worldwide for inspiring keynotes, engaging panel discussions, fireside chats, and a showcase of cutting-edge technology, setting the stage for the evening’s grand celebration.
CEO Clubs Network Managing Partner, Ms Sarah Dong, concluded, “The true strength of this celebration lies in the meaningful connections it creates. Each year, leaders from around the world come together to celebrate success and spark new partnerships, exchange ideas, and inspire future collaborations.”
