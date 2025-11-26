Champions League: Three Players Who Stole The Show On Tuesday Night

On Champions League night Tuesday, Serhou Guirassy scored for Borussia Dortmund, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang led a dramatic four-minute turnaround for Marseille. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Estevao delivered a breakout performance for Chelsea.

On another glittering Champions League night, three attacking stars lit up Europe with decisive, high-impact performances that could define their teams' group-stage campaigns.

Guirassy back among the goals

After three games without scoring in any competition, Serhou Guirassy chose the perfect moment to reassert himself for Borussia Dortmund.

Facing Villarreal, the joint-top scorer from last season's Champions League rediscovered his ruthless edge, striking twice to power BVB to a convincing victory and remind everyone why he is regarded as one of Europe's deadliest forwards in this competition.

Aubameyang's four-minute turnaround

In Marseille, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang delivered a vintage performance just when OM's European hopes appeared to be fading.

With Newcastle leading 1-0 and qualification slipping away, the experienced striker flipped the script almost single-handedly, scoring twice in the space of four minutes – in the 46th and 50th minutes – with two classic poacher's finishes that secured a dramatic win and kept Marseille firmly in the race.

Estevao's breakout European night

At Stamford Bridge, 18-year-old Estevao produced the first truly marquee display of his young European career in Chelsea's clash with Barcelona.

The Brazilian winger, who netted his side's second goal, tormented the Catalan defence all evening with his pace, dribbling and flair, capping his performance with a stunning solo strike that summed up his lively, explosive, almost magical style. In the much-hyped battle of 2007-born prodigies, Estevao came out on top against Lamine Yamal, signalling his arrival on the biggest stage.