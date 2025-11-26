3 Clear Signs Jey Uso Could Retire John Cena At Saturday Night's Main Event

Hints from WWE creative suggest Jey Uso may be booked as John Cena's final opponent.

The company has been consistently spotlighting Jey Uso, and it is hard to ignore the overpush he has received. His babyface turn two years ago was followed by a monumental win at the Royal Rumble 2025, and then the crowning moment of defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Although his reign lasted only three months before Gunther reclaimed the title, Jey has remained a central figure in WWE programming. Creative has even teased a heel turn in recent weeks, showing that management is unwilling to let him fade from the picture. This constant focus strongly suggests that WWE has bigger plans for him, potentially positioning him as the man to retire John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jey Uso and John Cena already have unresolved history. Earlier this year, Jey eliminated Cena during the Royal Rumble, a moment that still lingers without closure. He then went on to win at WrestleMania, further cementing his rise. Cena has yet to exact revenge, and WWE thrives on such storylines of redemption and payback.

A showdown at SNME would be the perfect stage for Cena to confront Jey one last time. The narrative of Cena seeking retribution against the man who embarrassed him earlier in the year makes Jey a logical choice for Cena's final opponent.

Jey Uso has been showing heel tendencies but has not fully embraced the role. A treacherous victory over Cena in his farewell match could be the turning point. Such a finish would not only complete Jey's transformation into a heel but also make him one of the most despised figures in WWE.

The scenario mirrors Roman Reigns defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, which drew massive heat despite Roman being a babyface. Jey could find himself in a similar position, gaining notoriety and a career‐defining push. Retiring Cena would elevate him to a new level of prominence, even if it comes with fan backlash.