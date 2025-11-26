Smriti Mandhanapalaash Muchhal Wedding Twist: Old Proposal Pic Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and singer Palaash Muchhal's wedding, scheduled for November 23, was abruptly postponed due to Smriti's father's sudden health scare, sparking online speculation and viral photos of Palaash with his ex.

What was supposed to be a grand wedding for cricketer Smriti Mandhana and singer Palaash Muchhal on November 23 was abruptly postponed. The delay, announced just hours before the ceremony, was due to a sudden health issue involving Smriti's father, leaving fans and followers shocked.

Shortly after the postponement, old photos of Palaash with his former girlfriend went viral. One picture shows him proposing, prompting social media speculation that he had been previously engaged. The images have stirred conversations, though their authenticity remains unverified, adding fuel to the ongoing online debate.

Btw She is Palash Muchhal's ex. twitter/DnFusW59qY

- Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) November 25, 2025

Netizens have identified Palaash's ex as Birva Shah, a plastic surgeon, with reports claiming the proposal photo is from 2017. Palaash reportedly met Smriti in 2019 through mutual friends, and the couple publicly confirmed their relationship only last year, making these resurfaced images the talk of the internet.

Following the postponement, Smriti quietly deleted her engagement announcement video from Instagram. The viral reel, which included teammates like Jemimah Rodrigues and Arundhati Reddy, had subtly revealed her engagement ring. Teammates also reportedly removed the clip, intensifying speculation surrounding the sudden wedding delay.

Neither Smriti nor Palaash has commented on the rumors. Fans continue to speculate, but the official reason remains Smriti's father's health scare. The wedding may be rescheduled, but until then, the indefinite postponement keeps the couple's plans under wraps.