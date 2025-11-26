The Necessity Of Media Literacy In An Al-Driven Era

The 21st century is often described as the era of the“Digital Information Revolution”, as the rapid rise of traditional mass media, the internet, and new social media have transformed the world into a global village. This dramatic shift has given people unprecedented access to news and information whenever they need it. In the main time, the types of data and information released by media organizations and news agencies have become a crucial issue, because such content may contain accurate facts or misleading and false information. In other words, media can serve as a powerful tool for opportunity and awareness, but it can also become a means of threat and harm.

Currently, alongside traditional mass media, the internet, and modern social media, a new player“Artificial Intelligence” has entered the media world, transforming the flow of information across the globe. Today, with AI playing an increasingly prominent role in content creation by both media employees and social media users, access to information has become faster, easier, and more abundant than ever before. However, it is important to remember that this phenomenon has also made distinguishing between true and false information more complex and challenging that without Media Literacy, understanding and analyzing this vast flow of information can seem almost impossible for media audiences.

What is Media Literacy and Why is it Important for Media Audiences?

In today's world, Media or Information Literacy is considered one of the most essential skills for individuals in society. When reading a topic in mass media, whether traditional, modern or searching for information on the internet, we are confronted with an overwhelming volume of diverse content. The question then arises: are these sources accurate, documented, and reliable? This is precisely where the importance of Media Literacy becomes clear, as it equips us with the ability to identify, evaluate, and use accurate, useful, and credible information from a vast sea of data.

According to Eastern theorist Younes Shokrkhah, Media Literacy is a skill-based understanding that enables one to differentiate, categorize, and identify various media and media products. In other words, Shokrkhah emphasizes the skill of recognizing media outputs. Similarly, Western theorist Woody Horton argues that Media Literacy encompasses a set of skills and knowledge that teaches individuals how to interact with media consciously, critically, and intelligently, while maintaining an analytical perspective toward the messages conveyed.

Every day, media organizations publish numerous news and informational content in audio, video, and written formats from around the world. These contents are often influenced by the policies and editorial perspectives of each media organization. Whether we are listeners of a radio program, watchers of a TV program, readers of a newspaper, or users of social media, it is our responsibility as the primary audience to analyze, evaluate, and critically interpret the messages we receive. Neglecting this responsibility could even affect our values and perspectives.

Theorists emphasize that the significance of Media Literacy lies in its ability to transform individuals from passive consumers into active, aware, and analytical audiences. The main goal of Media Literacy is to raise awareness, empower individuals, and free audiences from media control and manipulation. This knowledge and skill allow us to approach media content more carefully, deeply, and critically, enabling the detection of hidden intentions behind every media message.

Media Literacy is not limited to a specific group; it can encompass all members of society, from children to adults. In many developed countries, recognizing the significant role of media in the lives of children and adolescents, Media Literacy has become an important topic within educational institutions and has been incorporated into school curricula. In contrast, in undeveloping countries such as Afghanistan, Media Literacy has yet to gain substantial attention, and even many journalism students have limited awareness of the topic in this kind of countries-a matter that requires serious attention from responsible institutions.

Artificial Intelligence, Content Creation, and Media Literacy

Artificial intelligence is one of the most advanced and influential technologies of the current century, and its role in various sectors of society continues to expand rapidly. Focusing specifically on the media, major media organizations have not lagged behind in adopting this technology.

Before the advent of AI in media, content was primarily produced by humans, as the process of creating and disseminating content involved teams of journalists, reporters, analysts, photographers, editors, and chief editors-all working based on objective facts. Today, however, this process has changed, as many media organizations-particularly social media users-utilize advanced AI models to produce news, analytical, interpretive, and literary content.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States have stated that AI is capable of lying and deceiving humans. Peter S. Park, the lead author of this research, remarked:“We found that AI from Meta has learned to be highly proficient at deception.” This group of researchers has called for stricter regulations to limit AI's capabilities, simultaneously warning that society currently lacks adequate measures to combat AI-driven deception.

The entry of AI into the media sector has dramatically increased the speed of content production, editing, and dissemination. However, it has also made verifying information accuracy more challenging. AI can generate news and information that appear highly accurate and realistic, even if they are not based on journalistic principles, professional ethics, or objective reality. This phenomenon not only undermines the credibility of media organizations but has also, in some cases, contributed to political crises and character defamation.

For instance, fake news, images, and videos generated by AI regarding the recent conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan have circulated widely online. During this conflict, some social media users in Afghanistan posted videos and images of Taliban forces, which were later revealed to be AI-generated. Such incidents highlight that with the expansion of advanced technologies like AI, the risk of media deception has increased significantly, making enhancing Media Literacy an essential necessity. By developing these skills, individuals can critically evaluate received information and make informed decisions.

References:

1- Shokrkhah, Y (2007).“Media Literacy.” Faslnameh-e- Rasaneh, Issue 68.

2- Salehi, S.R & Rajabi, S.M (2008).“The Necessity of Media Literacy.” Pajouheshnameh, 22.

3- Mohammadi Estani, M & Hosseinzadeh, A (2011).“Media Literacy: A Necessity in Today's- World.” Ketab-Mah.

4- Horton, F. W (2007). Understanding Information Literacy: A Primer. UNESCO: Paris.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram