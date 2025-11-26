403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Sees Rise in November Business Sentiment
(MENAFN) Corporate optimism among South Korean firms climbed this month as the semiconductor industry's momentum and rising consumer confidence fueled a turnaround in economic outlook, Bank of Korea (BOK) figures revealed Wednesday.
The composite business sentiment index (CBSI) across all sectors jumped 1.5 points to reach 92.1 in November—reversing October's 1-point decline—according to the central bank's latest data release.
BOK analysts credit the rebound to two driving forces: the ongoing upswing in the chip sector and strengthening household sentiment.
Within the manufacturing sector, the CBSI edged up 0.3 points to 92.7 last month, while service and non-manufacturing industries saw a sharper 2.3-point increase to 91.8.
Despite November's gains, the index remains beneath its historical benchmark of 100, reflecting persistent economic headwinds facing Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The BOK compiled its findings from responses gathered between November 11 and 18, surveying 1,824 manufacturing companies and 1,445 non-manufacturing enterprises.
Manufacturing executives cited weakening domestic consumption, economic volatility, and declining overseas sales as their primary operational challenges. Non-manufacturing leaders pointed to sluggish consumer spending, economic uncertainty, and escalating wage pressures as top concerns.
The broader economic sentiment index—which captures both business and household confidence—registered 94.1 in November, slipping 0.3 points from the prior month.
The composite business sentiment index (CBSI) across all sectors jumped 1.5 points to reach 92.1 in November—reversing October's 1-point decline—according to the central bank's latest data release.
BOK analysts credit the rebound to two driving forces: the ongoing upswing in the chip sector and strengthening household sentiment.
Within the manufacturing sector, the CBSI edged up 0.3 points to 92.7 last month, while service and non-manufacturing industries saw a sharper 2.3-point increase to 91.8.
Despite November's gains, the index remains beneath its historical benchmark of 100, reflecting persistent economic headwinds facing Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The BOK compiled its findings from responses gathered between November 11 and 18, surveying 1,824 manufacturing companies and 1,445 non-manufacturing enterprises.
Manufacturing executives cited weakening domestic consumption, economic volatility, and declining overseas sales as their primary operational challenges. Non-manufacturing leaders pointed to sluggish consumer spending, economic uncertainty, and escalating wage pressures as top concerns.
The broader economic sentiment index—which captures both business and household confidence—registered 94.1 in November, slipping 0.3 points from the prior month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment