403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN cautiously welcomes Sudan RSF humanitarian ceasefire
(MENAFN) According to reports, the UN on Tuesday cautiously welcomed a humanitarian ceasefire announced by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), describing it as a “step in the right direction” while emphasizing that its credibility depends on tangible actions.
Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters, "The announcement of the three-month humanitarian ceasefire from the RSF is a step in the right direction, but importantly, the proof of sincerity will be that it must protect civilians, it must let aid in at scale and allow us to work independently." He added, "We will, of course, test that as we seek to reach as many people, as many Sudanese civilians."
RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo declared on Monday that his forces would implement an immediate three-month humanitarian ceasefire, suspending all hostile operations.
Sudan’s government, however, dismissed the move as “a blatant political maneuver,” highlighting ongoing RSF ground attacks.
Since April 2023, Sudan’s army and the RSF have been engaged in intense fighting that has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions, despite repeated regional and international attempts at mediation.
Last month, the RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, amid allegations from both local and international rights groups that civilians were massacred. Several ceasefire agreements have been reached during the conflict, but persistent violations and mutual accusations led the United States and Saudi Arabia to halt mediation efforts.
Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters, "The announcement of the three-month humanitarian ceasefire from the RSF is a step in the right direction, but importantly, the proof of sincerity will be that it must protect civilians, it must let aid in at scale and allow us to work independently." He added, "We will, of course, test that as we seek to reach as many people, as many Sudanese civilians."
RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo declared on Monday that his forces would implement an immediate three-month humanitarian ceasefire, suspending all hostile operations.
Sudan’s government, however, dismissed the move as “a blatant political maneuver,” highlighting ongoing RSF ground attacks.
Since April 2023, Sudan’s army and the RSF have been engaged in intense fighting that has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions, despite repeated regional and international attempts at mediation.
Last month, the RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, amid allegations from both local and international rights groups that civilians were massacred. Several ceasefire agreements have been reached during the conflict, but persistent violations and mutual accusations led the United States and Saudi Arabia to halt mediation efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment