Complaint Lodged Against Bengal Cop As Woman Accuses Him Of Raping, Blackmailing Her

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector has been accused of raping a housewife multiple times after blackmailing her while being posted in Baranagar Police Station in North 24 Parganas district. A complaint has been lodged against the accused police officer at Baranagar Police Station, said the police on Wednesday.

According to sources, the name of the accused policeman is Sanjiv Sen. He is alleged to have committed the act while he was posted at Baranagar police station. He is currently posted at Purulia police lines.

It was learnt that a housewife in Baranagar area alleged that on August 10 in 2018, she went to Baranagar police station to file a complaint of marital rape against her husband.

At that time, the on-duty ASI Sanjiv Sen took a written complaint. After that, the ASI called the housewife several times in the name of conducting an investigation. He also went to her house.

It is alleged that one day, he went to the housewife's house and forced her to drink cold drinks spiked with sedatives. Due to this, the housewife fell unconscious. Later, when she regained consciousness, she saw that she was naked.

It is alleged that Sanjiv took her to several hotels and raped her by threatening to make her compromising photographs viral on social media. It is also alleged that when the housewife became pregnant, she was forced to have an abortion.

The housewife further alleged that her husband was being framed in a drug case and her minor daughter was being threatened with kidnapping.

According to police sources, such allegations have been made against the accused policeman before. Action was also taken against him after a departmental enquiry.

A senior officer of North 24 Parganas district police said, "A complaint has been lodged against the accused policeman. The matter is being investigated."

The accused police officer told a section of media persons in Purulia, "This is the first time I have heard of this allegation. It is a baseless allegation. There must be a conspiracy against me. I left Baranagar police station long ago. I don't know why such allegations are being made now."