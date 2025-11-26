Trailer Of Smruthi Venkat, Gomathi Shankar's Psychological Thriller 'Stephen' Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) The makers of director Mithun Balaji's upcoming Tamil psychological thriller 'Stephen', featuring actors Gomathi Shankar and Smruthi Venkat in the lead, on Wednesday released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which has been produced by Jayakumar and Mohan, will feature Michael Thangadurai in a pivotal role. The much-awaited thriller is to release on the OTT platform Netflix on December 5.

In a world where reality is often stranger than fiction, sources say 'Stephen' will dare to question everything one thinks one knows about guilt and innocence.

The just released trailer begins with a man walking into a police station and confessing to murder. Soon, the story spirals into something far more unsettling. In this gripping tale, nothing is what it seems, and the suspenseful score intensifies the film's mounting sense of unease.

Directed by debutant Mithun Balaji and introducing Gomathi Shankar in his first leading role, 'Stephen' is a tense, character-driven thriller exploring guilt, morality, and the blurred lines between right and wrong.

Talking about stepping into his first lead role, Gomathi Shankar says,“This is my very first film, and it can't get better than this! Stephen isn't your usual lead - he's layered, unpredictable, and always keeps you guessing. Stepping into his world was exciting, challenging, and satisfying. Co-Writing the film made it a tad bit easier to adapt. I owe a lot to my director, Mithun, for trusting me with such a complex role and guiding me through it and Netflix for offering a global stage for us to showcase our talent. I'm so glad my journey begins with a film and character like Stephen.”

Director Mithun Balaji added,“'Stephen' is a quiet film, but it says a lot - about guilt, memory, and everything that lingers in between. Telling this story felt both personal and risky, and that's what made it exciting. Gomathi brought such an honest energy to the role, which really helped shape the world we were trying to build. I'm grateful to Netflix for trusting a first-time filmmaker and helping us create this thriller for audiences across the world.”

As the lines between guilt and innocence blur, and memories twist into something more sinister, the film evolves beyond being a whodunnit into a why-dunnit. Prepare to question everything in *Stephen, streaming on December 5, only on Netflix.*