UN begins selection process for next secretary-general
(MENAFN) According to reports, the formal process to choose the next UN secretary-general commenced Tuesday, with the presidents of the Security Council and the General Assembly issuing a joint letter to member states inviting nominations and detailing the procedures for the months ahead.
The letter emphasized the importance of gender equality, noting, "Noting with regret that no woman has ever held the position of Secretary-General, and convinced of the need to guarantee equal opportunities for women and men in gaining access to senior decision-making positions, Member States are encouraged to strongly consider nominating women as candidates."
It also highlighted the value of regional diversity in the selection process, stating, "We note the importance of regional diversity in the selection of Secretaries General."
The successor to current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be elected next year to serve a five-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2027. Under Article 97 of the UN Charter, the appointment is made by the General Assembly following a recommendation from the Security Council.
Among those who have publicly entered the race are former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan, and Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi, the current director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
