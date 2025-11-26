403
UN experts raise alarm over human rights violations in Kashmir
(MENAFN) According to reports, UN human rights specialists raised alarm on Tuesday over what they described as “serious violations” committed by Indian authorities in Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.
In their statement, the experts said, "We unequivocally condemn the brutal terrorist attack on a tourist area and extend our condolences to the victims, their families, and the Government of India. However, all governments must respect international human rights law while combating terrorism."
They noted that in the wake of the attack, India launched sweeping security operations throughout the region, resulting in the detention of roughly 2,800 people — among them journalists, activists and human rights defenders. Many, they said, were taken into custody under the Public Safety Act or the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, laws that allow prolonged detention without formal charges or trial.
The experts cited accounts of individuals being held incommunicado, denied access to lawyers and family members, and subjected to torture, with several suspicious deaths occurring in custody. They stated, "We condemn reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions, suspicious deaths in custody, torture and other ill-treatment, lynchings, and discriminatory treatment of Kashmiri and Muslim communities."
They also highlighted reports of home demolitions, forced evictions and displacement targeting families of people accused of supporting militants — actions they described as collective punishment and in violation of a 2024 Supreme Court ruling. As they put it, "Such actions constitute collective punishment and defy the 2024 ruling by India’s Supreme Court."
The experts further expressed concern over communication shutdowns, mobile internet suspensions and the blocking of about 8,000 social media accounts, calling these measures “disproportionate restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.”
They added that India’s response has affected other areas as well, pointing to harassment and surveillance of Kashmiri students, increased anti-Muslim rhetoric, widespread demolitions in states such as Gujarat and Assam, and the expulsion of nearly 1,900 Muslims and Rohingya refugees. Such removals, they warned, “violate the international obligation of non-refoulement,” which bans sending individuals back to places where they may face persecution or serious harm.
The experts urged India to reform its counter-terrorism legislation to align with international standards, ensure accountability for violations, and “urge the immediate unconditional release of all individuals arbitrarily detained in Jammu and Kashmir.”
They also appealed for India and Pakistan to pursue a peaceful solution to the long-standing Kashmir dispute, which they said continues to drive rights abuses and cross-border hostilities.
New Delhi has not yet responded to the new allegations, though it has consistently rejected similar accusations in the past.
Jammu and Kashmir — a Muslim-majority Himalayan territory — is split between India and Pakistan, with both claiming it in full. A smaller portion is administered by China. Since 1947, India and Pakistan have fought multiple wars, two of them over Kashmir, and have engaged in recurring clashes in the Siachen Glacier region since 1984, with a ceasefire holding since 2003.
The latest rise in tensions followed the April 22 attack in Pahalgam. India blamed Pakistan, alleging cross-border ties to the attackers; Pakistan denied the claims and called for an impartial investigation. India then launched airstrikes, prompting retaliatory action from Pakistan. After several days of exchanging attacks, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on May 10, which remains in place.
