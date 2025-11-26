403
Trump signals progress toward Russia-Ukraine peace agreement
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration is nearing an arrangement to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end.
At a Thanksgiving turkey-pardoning ceremony at the White House, he stated, "I've also ended eight wars in nine months, and we're working on that final war. It's not easy, but I don't know. I think we're, we're going to get there."
He also claimed that "25,000 soldiers have died" in the conflict over the past month.
Trump added, "So, I think we're getting very close to a deal; we'll find out. I thought that one would have been gone quicker. We did eight. I thought that would have been an easier one, but I think we're making progress in less than one year."
Earlier, according to the White House, the US has made “tremendous progress” in advancing a peace plan involving both Kyiv and Moscow, though some sensitive issues still require negotiation.
As noted in a statement shared on social media, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, "There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States."
Over the weekend, US and Ukrainian representatives met in Geneva to discuss Washington’s initial 28-point blueprint for ending the conflict. Following the talks, both sides announced an “updated and refined” draft of the proposal.
Although the plan initially raised concerns in Kyiv and among Ukraine’s partners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said the revised version now includes “fewer points” and “many of the right elements.”
Ukraine’s National Defense and Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said Tuesday that Kyiv and Washington had reached a “common understanding” on the core elements of the US initiative during the Geneva discussions.
He also indicated that Ukraine hopes to arrange a visit by Zelenskyy to the US “at the earliest suitable date in November” to finalize the remaining steps and conclude an agreement with Trump.
