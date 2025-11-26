Bitcoin Expert Warns Increased Liquidations Could Drop BTC Prices Further

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Market Faces Potential for Further Downside After Major Liquidation Event

Recent market turbulence has left Bitcoin investors cautious, with experts suggesting that the crypto asset could experience additional downside, driven by lingering leverage and institutional distribution. Despite signs of stabilization, the market remains vulnerable to further tremors, as analysts warn that key support levels may be tested again.



Market experienced a significant liquidation event, termed as a“2-sigma long liquidation,” which erased a substantial portion of leveraged positions.

Bitcoin fell over $24,000 in ten days, reaching a seven-month low of approximately $82,000 amid widespread forced liquidations.

Indicators suggest that Bitcoin has found a local bottom, with technical and sentiment analysis pointing toward potential range-bound trading around $82,000 to $92,000. Despite signs of recovery, large Bitcoin whales continue distributing their holdings, indicating that a full trend reversal remains uncertain.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin

Sentiment: Cautiously Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The market's recent decline and ongoing whale distribution suggest potential for further downside before a true recovery.

Market Context

The recent volatility reflects broader concerns around leverage and institutional behavior in the crypto space, with many analysts closely monitoring key support levels and whale activity for signs of trend reversal.

Market Analysis

The crypto market underwent a dramatic event last week described as a“2-sigma long liquidation,” indicating a move driven by significant unwinding of leveraged positions. This event wiped out a portion of speculative traders, leading Bitcoin to tumble by over $24,000 within ten days, bottoming out around $82,000, its lowest since April. Market experts suggest that this could be a sign of nearing a local bottom, with technical tools such as Bollinger Bands indicating oversold conditions and potential short-term stabilization.

SignalPlus's Augustine Fan highlights that, barring new external shocks, the current sentiment and technical signals point toward a trading range between $82,000 and $92,000, with support levels around $78,000. However, a sustained decline below this threshold could intensify the downtrend.

Meanwhile, on-chain data from CryptoQuant reveals that institutional actors, particularly large“whale” investors holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC, are still distributing their holdings, preventing an outright trend reversal. While the market shows signs of recovery, the persistent selling pressure from these large holders suggests that caution is warranted before declaring the bottom in.

The overall outlook remains uncertain, as the market balances between technical rebound signals and ongoing distribution by major holders. As such, traders should remain vigilant to further developments that may influence Bitcoin's trajectory in the coming weeks.

