Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hushed Lives Of Men In Kashmir

Hushed Lives Of Men In Kashmir


2025-11-26 01:11:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

By Raqif Makhdoomi

Be a man. Men don't cry. Are you even a man? Start earning, you are a man. Mard ko dard nahi hota.

Kashmiri boys hear these words everytime, and everywhere. They grow up learning to hide their feelings, and hold their pain inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, the chest grows heavy.

Men carry these silences while society applauds women for speaking up. Feminism promised equality, but often it forgot that men face pressures too.

The movement began with a hashtag, #MeToo. Women shared experiences of harassment and violence. It gave them a voice that was long silenced.

With time, some cases turned out to be false, sometimes personal disputes disguised as justice.

But the accused men faced ruined reputations, with no apologies or chance to explain. A man's life could change overnight.

MENAFN26112025000215011059ID1110398661



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search