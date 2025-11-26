Hushed Lives Of Men In Kashmir

Representational Photo

By Raqif Makhdoomi

Be a man. Men don't cry. Are you even a man? Start earning, you are a man. Mard ko dard nahi hota.

Kashmiri boys hear these words everytime, and everywhere. They grow up learning to hide their feelings, and hold their pain inside.

Over time, the chest grows heavy.

Men carry these silences while society applauds women for speaking up. Feminism promised equality, but often it forgot that men face pressures too.

The movement began with a hashtag, #MeToo. Women shared experiences of harassment and violence. It gave them a voice that was long silenced.

With time, some cases turned out to be false, sometimes personal disputes disguised as justice.

But the accused men faced ruined reputations, with no apologies or chance to explain. A man's life could change overnight.