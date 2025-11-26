Kashmir's Forgotten Rider, Found Inside a Photograph

By Syed Nissar H Gilani

I have spent much of my life holding a camera, collecting small moments without thinking they would one day feel like windows to another time.

Many prints aged before I could protect them. A few disappeared during transfers from one posting to another.

The pictures that survived carry scratches and stains, though digital tools have given them new light.

One picture came back to life recently.

Silverfish had eaten its corners and the surface had turned dull. After restoration, the image opened like a fresh page.

The year was 1985.

I was living in my official residence in Handwara. The photograph shows a simple scene: four people sharing tea in a modest drawing room.