Trump remains open to talks with Venezuela’s Maduro
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday that he is still willing to hold a conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, even after Washington categorized him as the head of a foreign terrorist organization.
When questioned aboard Air Force One during his trip from Washington, DC to Florida, Trump said, “We’ll see, but we’re discussing,” in response to whether he might speak with Maduro.
Asked why he would consider talks despite the recent designation, Trump replied, “If we can save lives, if we can do things the easy way, that's fine. And if we have to do it the hard way, that's fine too.”
He later suggested that the purpose of any discussions should be clear, saying, “You should probably know what the goal is.”
Trump criticized the Maduro government, asserting, “They’ve caused a lot of problems, and they’ve sent millions of people into our country.” He went on to claim that Venezuela has been “the biggest abuser” among the nations his administration accused of sending criminals into the US.
According to his remarks, “They sent in the drug dealers, the drug lords…the jailbirds. They opened their jails and prisons and dumped them into the United States, and we’re not happy about it.”
On Monday, the US officially labeled the Cartel de los Soles, a Venezuela-linked network, as a foreign terrorist organization.
Reports note that tensions between Washington and Caracas have escalated since August, when Trump ordered a military deployment in the Caribbean aimed at countering drug trafficking operations allegedly tied to Maduro’s government. Venezuelan officials argue that the true objective is to force a change in leadership.
Since early September, US forces have conducted 21 strikes against vessels they claimed were transporting narcotics, resulting in 83 fatalities. Trump has also hinted at the possibility of targeting suspected drug trafficking sites inside Venezuela if necessary.
