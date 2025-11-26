403
Turkish scientist Furkan Dolek gets released on Bail in US
(MENAFN) According to reports, Turkish scientist Furkan Dolek was released from US custody on Tuesday after posting $50,000 bail. Individuals following his case said he was freed from a detention center in El Paso, Texas, near the Mexican border, and later traveled to Chicago accompanied by his lawyer.
A joint statement from two representatives monitoring the case on behalf of a Turkish-American organization said: “It is our responsibility to defend the rights of the Turkish American community. Dr. Furkan Dolek’s regaining his freedom is the natural outcome of this responsibility.” They noted that community members quickly organized to raise the required bail amount, and Dolek is expected to remain in Chicago while the legal process continues.
Dolek previously conducted postdoctoral research at institutions in the US and Europe, including work at a major American particle physics laboratory near Chicago. In March 2024, he alerted authorities and later the public to alleged irregularities, hazardous working conditions and possible radioactive exposure affecting personnel. Following these disclosures, he was dismissed the next month, and his research visa was subsequently canceled.
He later described his experiences on LinkedIn, claiming he had observed “exploited researchers forced to work under unsafe conditions,” with “the most vulnerable left unprotected while misconduct was covered up” and “fraud and retaliation against anyone who dared to speak.”
He added, “I reported it through every official whistleblower channel. Instead of protection, I was punished: false charges, dismissal and total institutional silence.”
After challenging the visa revocation unsuccessfully, Dolek remained in the US without legal status for several months. In late August, he launched a protest march toward Canada, which sparked widespread attention online, particularly among academics and the Turkish-American community.
His social media activity stopped on Aug. 27, prompting concerns about his whereabouts. After inquiries by Turkish officials in New York, authorities confirmed on Sept. 4 that Dolek had been taken into custody at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility.
