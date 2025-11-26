Liberated Kalbajar Sees Arrival Of Former IDP Families

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues.

Azernews reports that the former IDP families relocated to the city of Kalbajar had previously been temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

In this phase, a total of 27 families comprising 112 people have been resettled in the city of Kalbajar.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support they have received. They also conveyed their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, whose bravery liberated the country's lands, and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path.