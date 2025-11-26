Eighteen Injured In Overnight Attack On Zaporizhzhia
Among the injured are 12 women and 6 men. All are receiving the necessary medical care.
A dormitory, a shop, a gas station, and an industrial facility were also damaged.
Emergency services are working at the strike locations, and "points of invincibility" have been set up.
Earlier reports said that more than 120 apartments had been destroyed in a Russian attack on Ternopil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment