Eighteen Injured In Overnight Attack On Zaporizhzhia

2025-11-26 01:07:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.





Among the injured are 12 women and 6 men. All are receiving the necessary medical care.

A dormitory, a shop, a gas station, and an industrial facility were also damaged.

Emergency services are working at the strike locations, and "points of invincibility" have been set up.

Earlier reports said that more than 120 apartments had been destroyed in a Russian attack on Ternopil.

UkrinForm

