Russia Loses 980 Soldiers, Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine War Over Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,372 (+4) Russian tanks, 23,625 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 34,688 (+44) artillery systems, 1,549 multiple rocket launchers, 1,252 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,995 (+14) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 428 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 84,960 (+743) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 68,242 (+124) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,007 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.