Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 26

2025-11-26 01:07:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 26, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 25.

The official rate for $1 is 618,441 rials, while one euro is valued at 714,412 rials. On November 25, the euro was priced at 699,995 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 26

Rial on November 25

1 US dollar

USD

618,441

607,679

1 British pound

GBP

814,618

795,864

1 Swiss franc

CHF

764,314

751,070

1 Swedish króna

SEK

64,735

63,580

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

60,337

59,354

1 Danish krone

DKK

95,652

93,732

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,935

6,819

1 UAE Dirham

AED

168,398

165,467

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,013,437

1,976,699

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

219,400

215,040

100 Japanese yen

JPY

395,661

387,237

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

79,516

78,093

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,606,993

1,579,081

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

438,059

430,607

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

346,812

340,720

1 South African rand

ZAR

35,854

35,073

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,575

14,323

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,841

7,742

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

169,901

166,945

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

47,189

46,375

1 Syrian pound

SYP

56

55

1 Australian dollar

AUD

398,964

392,293

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

164,918

162,048

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,644,790

1,616,168

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

474,838

465,521

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

505,626

496,601

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,089

19,737

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

295

289

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

433,264

425,966

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

112,862

111,079

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

87,287

85,548

100 Thai baht

THB

1,915,587

1,875,493

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

149,582

146,729

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

421,134

411,638

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

872,272

857,093

1 euro

EUR

714,412

699,995

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

119,283

116,936

1 Georgian lari

GEL

229,062

224,820

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,224

36,490

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,327

9,271

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

181,093

177,942

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

363,789

357,458

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,050,979

1,031,594

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

66,661

65,485

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

176,840

173,725

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,548

2,503

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 850,699 rials and $1 costs 736,420 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 825,922 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 714,971 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.28-1.31 million rials.

Trend News Agency

