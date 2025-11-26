Cooler Midweek Weather With Gradual Warming Ahead

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Weather conditions on Wednesday will stay stable and slightly cool across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba enjoy milder temperatures. Some low clouds are expected through the day, and winds will be light from the east to northeast.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures will edge up slightly on Thursday. The weather will continue to feel a bit cool over the highlands and mild in the lower regions, with periods of medium- and high-altitude clouds. Winds remain light and easterly.A further, modest rise in temperatures is expected on Friday, setting up pleasant conditions heading into the weekend. Both Friday and Saturday will bring comfortable weather in most areas and mild conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium- and high-level clouds will appear at times, and southeasterly winds may become active briefly.Wednesday's temperatures range from 18 C–11 C in East Amman and 16 C–9 C in West Amman. The northern highlands are forecast at 14 C–7 C and the Sharah highlands at 15 C–6 C.Desert regions will see 22 C–8 C, the plains 18 C–9 C, the northern valley 25 C–14 C, the southern valley 27 C–16 C, the Dead Sea 26 C–15 C, and Aqaba 27 C–17 C.