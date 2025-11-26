403
Renowned Musicians Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya And Pt. Prosenjit Poddar Perform At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A mesmerizing Indian Classical Music programme was held at Marwah Studios, featuring an extraordinary Santoor performance by Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya and Tabla accompaniment by Pandit Prosenjit Poddar. The soulful recital was specially organized for the students of the AAFT School of Music, providing them with an enriching exposure to the depth and beauty of Indian classical traditions.
Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya expressed his joy in performing before young music aspirants and emphasized the importance of discipline, dedication, and emotional connection in mastering any art form.
Pandit Prosenjit Poddar shared his thoughts on the spiritual power of rhythm and sound, inspiring students to explore the world of music with sincerity and passion.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and AAFT School of Music, spoke about the institution's commitment to nurturing musical talent and highlighted the importance of music as a universal language that unites hearts and cultures.
At the conclusion of the event, Dr. Marwah honoured both maestros with a special memento on behalf of the International Film and Television Research Centre (IFTRC) in recognition of their invaluable contribution to Indian classical music.
The session left the audience deeply moved and inspired, reaffirming Marwah Studios' role as a hub for promoting art, culture, and creative education.
